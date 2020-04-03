Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA was the first league to indefinitely suspend operations due to COVID-19. But will they be the first to return?

With no certainty of when the coronavirus outbreak will go away, the league has been thinking about how to best approach the upcoming playoffs should it happen soon. It was reported earlier this week that Las Vegas was one of the locations the NBA was considering to hold their postseason.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the league is now exploring if holding the entire playoffs there is possible.

“The league is exploring the feasibility of holding its entire postseason in Las Vegas, sources briefed on the NBA’s thinking told SI.com,” Mannix wrote. “… A league source told SI.com that the NBA was nowhere close to formalizing anything, but added ‘nothing is off the table.'”

Will this solve the league’s problem with the 2019-20 season? Probably not. But will it help? Perhaps.

For now, however, it sounds like just one idea the league is tossing around as we speak.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images