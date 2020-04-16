This news certainly is going to give NBA and sports fans a small glimmer of hope.

While nothing is close to being set in stone, the NBA could be nearing some sort of plan that allows the league to finish its currently postponed season sooner rather than not at all. On Thursday, it was revealed by The Athletic’s Sam Amick that “optimism abounds” amongst league personnel.

“When it comes to the prospect of saving this season in some form, sources say that optimism abounds in the ownership, player, agent and league office ranks,” Amick wrote. “In the interest of full transparency, I didn’t poll every owner, player or agent out there. Not even close. But in making the rounds with some of the more prominent people in those communities, I quickly found it apparent that there’s a shared goal of finding a way of finishing this campaign and a widespread sense that it’s still feasible. Somehow. Some way.”

Amick noted this would, of course, have to happen without fans. At this point, fans may welcome that as long as some type of live sport returns to their television screens.

There may be more to uncover before the NBA decides on anything, but any talks like this are welcomed to give everyone some hope.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images