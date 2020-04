In the inaugural episode of the NESN After Hours Podcast presented by People’s United Bank, Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia share their thoughts on the NFL Draft, speak with Tim Hardaway on Michael Jordan and “The Last Dance” and have a chat with Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe on the Boston Red Sox about the league’s punishment for the team’s involvement in sign stealing.

Listen to the full podcast below or on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/d5a9f177.mp3