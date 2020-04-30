Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone wants baseball back.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused Major League Baseball to delay the 2020 season, but there potentially could be light at the end of the tunnel.

With each passing day it is seeming more and more likely that some sort of abbreviated season potentially will be played with with restrictions. From new division alignments, to fewer locations with games being played, the MLB is trying its best to put out some baseball.

NESN Boston Red Sox analyst Steve Lyons joined Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin on “NESN After Hours” on Wednesday night to talk about the potential return of baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images