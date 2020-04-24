Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the last few weeks, NESN broadcasted the entire 2011 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup run.

The majority of the squad got together on Zoom to check out the deciding Game 7 win against Vancouver, and former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo had the perfect response on Twitter.

NESN Bruins analyst Andy Brickley joined “NESN After Hours” on Thursday to discuss the team and the hilarious tweet with hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images