Remember hockey?

The Boston Bruins were taking the ice with the best record in the NHL and looked primed for another deep Stanley Cup Playoffs run just over a month ago. But things have drastically changed over the last month with the COVID-19 pandemic striking the world and halting the hockey season.

But hopefully, things will go back to “normal” soon.

One person who certainly misses the Bruins is Jack Edwards. The NESN analyst joined “NESN After Hours” on Tuesday night to discuss the team and how he’s been keeping busy while the NHL season is paused.

Check out the segment above!