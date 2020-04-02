Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

Adam Schefter vs. the NFL?

Certainly it must be a lame April Fool’s joke, right?

Wrong.

The World Wide Leader’s most connected NFL insider voiced his displeasure even after commissioner Roger Goodell said public criticism of the 2020 NFL Draft would be subject to discipline just last week.

Instead, Schefter went off on the league. He did so during an ESPN appearance Tuesday night on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt.”

“OTAs? That’s not happening. The offseason program? That’s not happening. The draft is happening only through the sheer force and determination and lack of foresight from the NFL, frankly,” Schefter said on the network. “They are determined to put this on while there is carnage in the streets.”

Admittedly, “carnage in the streets” may be a bit dramatic. But the reality is, especially from a public relations perspective, the league continuing to hold the NFL Draft amid a global crisis is just a wild move.

Are people really going to be sitting at home thinking, ‘I can’t wait to see where Tua Tagovailoa ends up?’

We understand the beautiful part about sports is that they’re always there to provide us some escape — well, maybe not this March — but surely, there needs to be a time when we realize what’s important.

It seems like all other leagues have understood that by taking precautions themselves. Most recently, rumors have swirled that the Major League Baseball season will not begin until the Fourth of July while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II on Wednesday. And Wimbledon wasn’t set to start until June 29.

The Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23-25.

“Yeah, but the Draft is taking virtual precautions to ensure social distancing, so what’s the big deal?,” some will say, probably.

Valid. But public opinion does not care about such measures.

And apparently neither did Schefter, who believed in it so strongly he not only went up against Goodell, but also his employer as ESPN is set to broadcast the Draft.

It prompted a response by former ESPN colleague and fellow media member Darren Rovell, who tweeted: “It’s challenging as a journalist to bite the hand that feeds you, but there comes a time when you must make that statement. That day came today for @AdamSchefter.”

You can watch the video below:

It’s challenging as a journalist to bite the hand that feeds you, but there comes a time when you must make that statement. That day came today for @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/mX3W4OJAon — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 1, 2020

Despite the content that would come with the NFL Draft staying on schedule (which we’d certainly enjoy), Schefter said what needed to be said. And we applaud him for that.

— “Keep stringing good days together.”

That’s up there with the signature messages belonging to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Well, the longtime head coach delivered it one more time Wednesday. However, this time it had nothing to do with the team on the field, but instead everything going on outside Gillette Stadium.

Belichick delivered a public service announcement in regards to the coronavirus crisis, while specifically thanking the “heroic medical professionals.”

You can watch his full message here:

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

— Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning?

It seems the rumors have spawn into something much stronger than that as CNBC reported late Tuesday night the match is being organized.

The two-versus-two match could take place as early as May, according to the report.

Yes, please.

Who wants to watch Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods play a round? pic.twitter.com/z50QO1OYl6 — NESN (@NESN) March 30, 2020

— Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi knows as much about the position as anyone. So, when Bruschi ranked his top five Patriots linebackers Wednesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria,” it certainly was must-view content.

Bruschi’s list went like this:

Willie McGinest Mike Vrabel Dont’a Hightower Roman Phifer Rob Ninkovich

You can read his reasoning here.

Video of the Day

A young Tom Brady did not come close to measuring up with offensive tackle Matt Light — in the mustache category, at least.

The Light Foundation, founded by the Patriots Hall of Fame honoree, posted a hilarious video of the “Mustache Men” on Wednesday.

We recommend you give it a watch:

Here is a young @TomBrady, Matt Light and other mustached Patriots offensive lineman in a hilarious throwback video to cheer up your Wednesday. Via @LightFoundation pic.twitter.com/2nYMtxKgIm — NESN (@NESN) April 1, 2020

Stat of the Day

The first of five came 29 years ago today for the great Coach K.

The Duke men’s college basketball team earned a 72-65 win over Kansas in 1991 to earn Mike Krzyzewski his first NCAA Championship.

On this date in 1991, Mike Krzyzewski led @DukeMBB to its first NCAA men's basketball championship with a 72-65 win over Kansas. Krzyzewski's five titles are second-most by any coach, only behind John Wooden's 10. pic.twitter.com/S2UBUlNWp9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2020

Tweet of the Day

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo not only has himself among the leaders in the clubhouse for MLB’s overall best name, but also showcased why he’s an admired veteran.

Choo reportedly is going to give each minor leaguer in the Rangers farm system $1,000 apiece to help offset the financial burden of the coronavirus. There’s approximately 190 players in the organization’s farm system, according to ESPN’s Joon Lee.

“Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time,” Choo told Lee.

Kudos.

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is giving $1,000 to around 190 players in the team's farm system due to the shutdown "Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."https://t.co/azAXMmB4OZ — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 1, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images