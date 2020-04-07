Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

More Tom Brady?

I know, I know.

But when the G.O.A.T. speaks (in this situation writes), you listen (in this case read). And in fact, you do more than that. You read into everything.

That’s what I’ve done.

And that’s what led to these key takeaways from Brady’s self-written piece “The Only Way Is Through” in The Players’ Tribune released Monday. (All quotes are taken from The Players’ Tribune.)

Brady wanted, and needed, a change.

We won’t get into the 42-year-old quarterback’s resume. That’s well-known. But one specific number that stuck out when reading?

20.

The 20 years Brady spent in New England.

It prompted him to make a change. A change he wanted, and a change he needed. Brady made that crystal clear.

“Changes and challenges are part of life. They’re part of athletes’ lives. They’re supposed to happen. They need to happen sometimes,” Brady wrote.

He added: “As I said before, playing for one team for 20 years has been an amazing ride and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges. A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet. One isn’t necessarily better than another — they’re different, is all.”

Brady wanted to be seen, and heard.

Did the greatest quarterback of all-time not feel like his opinion mattered? It certainly seems that way based on a few loaded-lines in the publication.

“Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard,” Brady wrote. “And I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before.”

“Lead and collaborate.” “Seen and heard.”

Those words speak volumes. And they weren’t alone.

“They’ve (Tampa Bay) welcomed me as one of their own. They want to listen to what I have to say. I’m excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me.”

Umm Brady didn’t have too much to say about Bill Belichick.

If you were hoping for some gospel on perhaps the greatest coach of all-time, Bill Belichick, you were left with a void.

In fact, the lack of reference to the Patriots coach almost begs the questions — was Brady taking a shot at Belichick?

We ran the numbers and the word “Belichick” was written one time in the publication. For reference, Brady used the phrase “snow/snowy” and “muddy” twice each. He wrote 108 words about the weather.

And the humorous part about the one Belichick reference was that it was actually kind of a shot at him. Brady wrote: “By the way, in the sixth round it’s not like Coach Belichick himself was on the other end of the line — I think it was his assistant, Berj.”

It certainly doesn’t take much to see their relationship, shall we say, went cold.

Brady still feels like he has something to prove.

Nothing has changed here, right?

I can only imagine how his departure from New England will play a role in his already-high level of motivation. And he made it clear that fire is still as hot as ever.

“At this point in my career, the only person I have to prove anything to is myself. Physically, I’m as capable of doing my job as I’ve ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do. I want to see how great I can be,” Brady wrote.

It was a common theme.

“Still, I’m excited. Most of all, I’m motivated. I want to deliver for my new team, my new coaches and my new teammates. I don’t want to let anyone down. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“I’m trying to do things that have never been done in my sport. That’s actually fun for me, too, because I know I can do them. When a team gives you the opportunity to do those things with them, well … if not with them, then who?,” Brady added, with another sense of doubt casted at the Patriots.

Brady thanked New England fans.

Brady did have a really nice message for New England Patriots fans.

“If there’s one thing anyone can say for sure, it’s that New Englanders understand what fandom is all about. New Englanders just really, really love their sports. That’s maybe because compared to New York, or Chicago, or Los Angeles, Boston feels less like a big city than it does a large small town. Even if you don’t know everybody in Boston, you feel like you know everybody. The fans feel like they’re part of our team, and my teammates and I felt the same way about them.”

Here are some other random thoughts from Monday:

— Is Jarrett Stidham ready to take over the reins in Foxboro?

ESPN’s Todd McShay certainly cast doubt when he expressed his (seemingly informed) opinion Monday.

“From everyone I talk to in the organization, they are excited about his development,” McShay said of Stidham during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“He has so much potential. He is gifted. He’s been through a lot in his life. He’s got some character and some grittiness and some toughness to him. But he’s not ready yet. That’s the bottom line. He’s not ready to lead the New England Patriots, in my opinion.”

That’s not something to dismiss. And it’s somewhat noteworthy as many reports from those tied in with the organization have depicted its Stidham’s job to lose.

— The PGA Tour unveiled its new schedule, and it’s a complete bummer.

Obviously, it has nothing to due with Tour officials, but rather the COVID-19 outbreak running its course.

The Masters, as you know, will not be this Easter weekend, but in November instead. The U.S. Open and Ryder Cup are both set for September.

The lone silver lining? Tiger Woods will remain Masters champion for seven additional months.

— It was good to hear from Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins coach expressed both optimism and confidence while talking with The Athletic’s Joe McDonald.

In what way, you ask?

Cassidy doesn’t appear to believe the NHL season is over. And if the league resumes from its current pause, Cassidy is confident the Bruins will be there in the end.

“We’re not done. We have a lot left in us,” Cassidy said, per McDonald. “A good team, a good chance to win a Stanley Cup and that’s what motivates me. The powers that be will decide that down the road and hopefully we get our opportunity.”

Love it, Bruce.

Video of the Day

Tom Brady (again, I know) posted a pretty awesome appreciation video Monday.

You can watch it here:

My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation #TheOnlyWayIsThrough https://t.co/Vl2Hx6k4Gc pic.twitter.com/KyF4wMIRTc — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2020

Stat of the Day

The Big Red-Head had a big night during the 1973 NCAA Tournament title game.

Bill Walton still holds the record for 44 points in the championship game. Even more notably, the ex-Boston Celtic shot 21-for-22 from the floor that night, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 2020 NCAA Men’s Championship was scheduled to take place Monday. We know why it didn’t.

Answer: If you said Bill Walton, you are correct. Bill Walton scored 44 points in the 1973 title game against Memphis State, going 21-22 from the field. https://t.co/wuUGxRa0yp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 7, 2020

Tweet of the Day

I was quickly mesmerized by this. And then I quickly realized I’m not this good in any aspect of my life.

