Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I don’t know about you, but I’m someone who very much hates the unknown.

Sports have been on hold for over a month now and there’s still no end in sight. Even though Major League Baseball is optimistic about playing games this year, there’s still no guarantee it will happen.

Not knowing is the worst part — about everything. Not having an exact date as to when Massachusetts will re-open, a date for when sports will return, a date when life will begin to try to go back to normal or a date when this all will be over.

The safety and health is the utmost priority throughout this whole thing, that goes without saying. I just wish there was at least a timeline. And as events like the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction (which was set for this summer) get postponed, it begins to create more and more doubt — in my mind, at least.

I was coming up on what was about to be my busiest season with (hopeful) deep playoff runs with the Boston Bruins and Celtics, with the Red Sox being a month into their season. And not knowing when — or if — any of that will resume throws such a wrench in how I try to plan the upcoming weeks.

I’m grateful to be healthy and have a healthy family (especially with my mom working on the front lines then going home to my 91-year-old grandmother and 88-year-old great aunt, she’s truly an earth angel). And I’m grateful to still be working while so many are left without jobs and not knowing when they’re going back.

I want to be back on the ninth floor at TD Garden and hear the fans go absolutely nuts throughout the entire game that I barely can hear myself think. I want the postgame madness of locker room scrums. I want to hear Darnell (the TD Garden elevator attendant) give everyone a speech to hype them up before tip-off or puck drop.

I miss the chaos of the postseason and being at the Garden until 2 a.m. ET. And I really can’t wait until we’re all back there again.

The unknown is scary, but I’m making the most of every day, counting my blessings and continuing to look on the bright side.

Anyway, here are some other random thoughts from Wednesday:

— The NHL sent a memo to players Wednesday with some potential good news: facilities may open in the “mid-to-later portion of May” as long as things “continue to trend favorably. Players are to remain self-quarantined until Thursday.

Of course, players would need some time to get back on the ice and acclimated with the game again after being away from it since March 12.

— The NBA finishing its season in Disney World? As Kevin Garnett once exclaimed, “Anything’s possible!”

Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith floated the idea of the NBA concluding in Disney. And according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, it’s being considered as a location if it becomes safe enough to finish what was left of the 2019-20 schedule.

Charania also said Disney World already has offered the park to do so. Count me in.

— The Patriots announced their All-Decade team for the 2010s. The roster included Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker, James White, Stephen Gostkowski and Vince Wilfork to name a few.

Of course, with a list like this comes snubs. And much of Twitter believed there were some notable names were left off.

— Adam Vinatieri wants to return to the NFL for a 25th (!) season. But the coronavirus pandemic is putting a hold on his rehab for his surgically repaired. The Indianapolis Colts kicker is 47 and not sure he’ll be 100 percent ready once the 2020 season kicks off.

— Speaking of 47 year olds, Manny Ramirez wants to return to baseball — in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, that is.

The former Red Sox left fielder said his goal for 2020 is to “find a roster spot in the CPBL.”

Ramirez played in Taiwan in 2013 and hit .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. His agent, Hector Zepeda Jr. said the slugger “hasn’t lost his touch,” and wants to be a designated hitter or DH coach.

— A report came out Wednesday night that Minor League Baseball was going to cancel its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league refuted the report with a statement, saying no decision to cancel has been made.

— If we told you to guess who the Red Sox’s biggest trash talker is, would you have said Eduardo Rodriguez?

You’d be right if you did.

Third baseman Rafael Devers revealed as much to MLB.com when he said the southpaw always is “challenging his teammates.” But Rodriguez doesn’t beat Devers in anything whether it’s cards or ping pong, according to Devers at least.

Instagram Of The Day

Mood:

Stat Of The Day

Those are some impressive players, too.

On this date in 2006: Albert Pujols hits his 14th home run in April, at the time snapping a record for most home runs in April that was shared by Ken Griffey Jr. and Luis Gonzalez. Pujols finished the season with a career-high 49 homers. pic.twitter.com/oMtewwRv7x — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2020

Video Of The Day

A little throwback for you.

“Here come the chapeaus!” 👒 On Jan. 17, 2011, Zdeno Chara notched his first and only career hat trick during a 7-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.@NESN | #BruinsEncore pic.twitter.com/JZ1IoBTqyl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 30, 2020

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images