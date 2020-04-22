Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski turned the NFL world on its side Tuesday.

After retiring in 2019, the star tight end reportedly is coming back, but not with the New England Patriots. The Patriots reportedly traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to rejoin Tom Brady, and it set Twitter ablaze.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined NESN After Hours on Monday night to break down the massive deal. To hear what he had to say, check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images