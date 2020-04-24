Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Red Sox and Bruins games, and daily programming of NESN After Hours, At Home with TC, Dining Playbook and Charlie Moore Outdoors.

Bruins legend Ray Bourque will take over the @NHLBruins Twitter feed Friday at 8:30 p.m. for the 1990 Adams Division Final Game 7 between the B’s and the Hartford Whalers. Fans can log on to Twitter to ask their questions and join the conversation using the hashtag #WatchWithABruin to be featured on-screen during NESN’s telecast.

Red Sox

2004 Red Sox Postseason Encores: This week marks the start of the 2004 postseason run. NESN will air the iconic playoff wins in chronological order Monday thru Saturday at 8:30 p.m ET. The next week of programming is as follows:

Monday, April 27: 2004 ALDS Game 1: Red Sox at Angels

Tuesday, April 28: 2004 ALDS Game 2: Red Sox at Angels

Wednesday, April 29: 2004 ALDS Game 3: Red Sox at Angels

Thursday, April 30: 2004 ALCS Game 4: Red Sox at Yankees

Friday, May 1: 2004 ALCS Game 5: Red Sox at Yankees

Saturday, May 2: 2004 ALCS Game 6: Red Sox at Yankees

Red Sox Classic: 1986 ALCS Game 5: On Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m., NESN will be airing Game 5 of the 1986 ALCS between the Red Sox and California Angels. The iconic game helped the Red Sox stave off elimination and brought the series back to Boston, after the Sox overcame a 3-run deficit in the 9th inning with two, 2-run home runs by Don Baylor and Dave Henderson. Henderson ultimately hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.

My Story Podcasts: This week’s debut episode of My Story in podcast form will be Eduardo Rodriguez released Tuesday, April 28. To listen to the Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez episodes from prior weeks, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins

Bruins programming will air at 6 p.m. ET next week and will feature a week of games with the best hat trick performances.

The schedule for “Best Hat Tricks” week is as follows:

Monday, April 27: Bruins vs. Hurricanes — Patrice Bergeron (Jan. 6, 2018)

Tuesday, April 28: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs — David Krejci (Dec. 18, 2008)

Wednesday, April 29: Bruins vs. Hurricanes — Zdeno Chara (Jan. 17, 2011)

Thursday, April 30: Bruins vs. Canadiens — Cam Neely (April 25, 1991)

Friday, May 1: Bruins vs. Red Wings — Brad Marchand (March 6, 2018)

Saturday, May 2: Bruins at Hurricanes — David Pastrnak (March 13, 2018)

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, NESN After Hours presented by People’s United Bank, will air nightly for 30 minutes (Mon.-Sun.) at 10:30 p.m. this week.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly NESN After Hours podcast featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

At Home with TC:

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show for the foreseeable future Monday-Friday at 8 p.m. Caron will bring his unique and engaging interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

This week TC will host a variety of 2004 Red Sox alumni on the show leading into the re-airs of the 2004 playoff run to create a full 2.5 hour of Red Sox coverage on NESN.

Connecticut Sun:

Beginning Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m., NESN will begin “Connecticut Sun-Days”, which will include the best games from the 2019 Connecticut Sun season every Sunday.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air Dining Playbook Monday-Saturday at 9 a.m. with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. The show will have all-new episodes this Saturday, April 25 and next Saturday, May 2. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Monday thru Friday this week, Charlie Moore Outdoors will run at 11 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images