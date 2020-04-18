Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

April 18 – 25

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, Twitter Takeovers with Bruins alumni Milan Lucic, daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “At Home with TC,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

NESN will debut an all-new show at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday titled “Pasta’s Season of Goals,” an hour-long show featuring David Pastrnak’s 48 goals thus far this season.

Red Sox

“Best of Roger Clemens:” NESN will air a week of the “Best of Roger Clemens” daily at 6 p.m. between Monday and Saturday. NESN will begin the 2004 Red Sox postseason run starting April 27. The next week of the “Best of Roger Clemens” programming is as follows:

Mon., April 20

April 20, 1994: Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Tues., April 21

April 29, 1986: Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

Wed., April 22

July 25, 1988: Red Sox at Texas Rangers

Thurs., April 23

Sept. 10, 1988: Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

Fri., April 24

Aug. 26, 1991: Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Sat., April 25

Sept. 18, 1996: Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

“My Story” Podcasts:” This week’s debut episode of “My Story” in podcast form will be Dustin Pedroia released Tuesday, April 21. To listen to the Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez episodes from prior weeks, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

*”Pasta’s Season of Goals:” All 48 of David Pastrnak’s goals from this season will be cut together in chronological order, with sights, sounds, replays and interview sound bites from the leading goal-scorer himself. The hour-long show will debut at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. To download and fill out your “Pasta’s Season of Goals” bracket prior to the premiere head to NESN.com/PastaGoals.

“Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Encores presented by Plymouth Rock:” Bruins programming will air at 8:30 p.m. next week and finish the iconic 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff run, including the following Twitter Takeovers:

– Next week, Milan Lucic will host a Twitter Takeover for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks.

The schedule for the “Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Encores presented by Plymouth Rock” for the week is as follows:

Sat., April 18

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Bruins at Canucks

Mon., April 20

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Bruins vs. Canucks (plus Lucic’s Twitter Takeover)

Tues., April 21

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Bruins at Canucks

Wed., April 22

2011 Stanley Cup Final Championship Parade

With the 2011 Stanley Cup run coming to a close, NESN will round out the week of programming at 8:30 p.m. daily between Thursday and and Saturday with the Bruins Classics: Best Series Clinchers:

Thurs., April 23

April 26, 1988: Adams Division Final Game 5: Bruins at Canadiens

Fri., April 24

April 17, 1990: Adams Division Semifinal Game 7: Bruins vs. Hartford Whalers

April 29, 1991: Adams Division Final Game 7: Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

*one hour each

Sat., April 25

May 1, 1992: Adams Division Semifinal Game 7: Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

“NESN After Hours”

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours,” will air for 30 minutes at 10:30 p.m. nightly (between Monday and Sunday), except Tuesday and Wednesday when it will air at 11 p.m. this week only.

“At Home with TC”

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. between Monday and Friday. Caron will bring his unique and engaging interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

“Dining Playbook”

NESN will air “Dining Playbook” at 9 a.m. between Monday and Saturday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors

Between Monday and Friday this week, “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run at 11 p.m.

*denotes a new show. All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images