NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Bruins games, Twitter takeovers with Bruins center David Krejci and Bruins alum Andrew Ference, plus daily programming of NESN After Hours, Dining Playbook and Charlie Moore Outdoors.

NESN will debut three new shows this week: “At Home with TC,” a nightly show Monday-Friday at 8 p.m. ET, will cover all things sports with longtime NESN reporter Tom Caron. “Pasta’s Season of Goals,” an hour-long show featuring David Pastrnak’s 48 goals thus far this season debuts next Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m ET.; and “Red Sox NESN Cup,” a recap of the competitive Spring Training frisbee golf tournament with Red Sox players, debuted this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Red Sox

Best of David Ortiz: NESN will air a week of the Best of David Ortiz games daily at 6 p.m. ET starting Monday. In the coming weeks, the 6 p.m. time slot will feature the Best of Roger Clemens, and at the end of the month, NESN will begin the Red Sox 2004 postseason run. The week of Best of David Ortiz programming is as follows, with each beginning at 6 p.m. ET:

Mon., April 13

Sept. 23, 2003: Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Tues., April 14

Sept. 29, 2005: Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Wed., April 15

June 11, 2006: Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

Thurs., April 16

Sept. 21, 2006: Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Fri., April 17

Sept. 12, 2015: Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Sat., April 18

May 14, 2016: Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

*Red Sox NESN Cup: At this year’s spring training, NESN hosted a daily frisbee golf tournament with Red Sox players. NESN will be debuting a 30-min show to recap the competitive tournament and bring fans into the action. Tune in Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET or Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to see who comes out on top!

My Story Podcasts: This week’s debut episode of My Story in podcast form will feature Andrew Benintendi – released Tuesday, April 14. To listen to the Benintendi episode, plus the JD Martinez episode from last week, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins

Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Encores presented by Plymouth Rock: Bruins programming will air at 8:30 p.m. next week and continue the iconic 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff run, including the following Twitter Takeovers:

David Krejci will take over the NESN telecast from the @NHLBruins handle for Monday’s Eastern Conference final Game 7, answering questions that will be displayed on-screen from fans using the hashtag #WatchWithABruin.

That will be followed by a takeover from Andrew Ference for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.

The schedule for the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Encores presented by Plymouth Rock for the next week is as follows, with each game to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET:

Mon., April 13

2011 Eastern Conference Final Game 7: Bruins vs. Lightning+

Tues., April 14

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Bruins at Canucks

Wed., April 15

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Bruins at Canucks

Thurs., April 16

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins vs. Canucks+

Fri., April 17

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Bruins vs. Canucks

Sat., April 18

2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Bruins at Canucks

+ denotes Twitter Takeover

*Pasta’s Season of Goals: All 48 of David Pastrnak’s goals from this season will be cut together in chronological order, with sights, sounds, replays and interview sound bites from the leading goal-scorer himself. The hour-long show will debut Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. Follow @NESN on Instagram this week to vote for your favorite Pasta goal thus far this season, and to download and fill out a Pasta’s Season of Goals bracket.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, NESN After Hours, will air nightly for 30 minutes (Monday-Sunday) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

*At Home with TC:

Longtime NESN Reporter Tom Caron, also known as “TC,” will host his own nightly show Monday-Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Caron will bring his unique and engaging interview style from his home to the home of athletes, celebrities and sports newsmakers.

Dining Playbook:

NESN will air Dining Playbook Monday-Saturday at 9 a.m. ET with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. Saturday, April 18 at 9 a.m. NESN will air an all-new episode with Chef Paul Wahlberg. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Monday-Friday this week, Charlie Moore Outdoors will run at 11 p.m. ET.

*denotes a new show. All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

