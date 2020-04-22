Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rob Gronkowski trade news shocked the NFL world Tuesday.

After retiring prior to the 2019 season, Gronkowski reportedly informed the New England Patriots of his intent to return to football and preferred to be traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he soon was.

The news of the tight end’s move to Florida has drawn a wide array of reactions, and NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin is the latest to give his take on the surprising move.

