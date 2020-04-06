Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for new ways to entertain yourself with live sports currently paused? We’re here to help.

NESN will be converting the original content series, “My Story,” into podcast form. NESN will release one episode featuring Red Sox players every Tuesday for the following dates:

April 7: J.D. Martinez

April 14: Andrew Benintendi

April 21: Dustin Pedroia

April 28: Eduardo Rodriguez

May 5: Jackie Bradley Jr.

May 12: Matt Barnes

May 19: Michael Chavis

May 26: Xander Bogaerts

To listen, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images