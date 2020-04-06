Looking for new ways to entertain yourself with live sports currently paused? We’re here to help.
NESN will be converting the original content series, “My Story,” into podcast form. NESN will release one episode featuring Red Sox players every Tuesday for the following dates:
April 7: J.D. Martinez
April 14: Andrew Benintendi
April 21: Dustin Pedroia
April 28: Eduardo Rodriguez
May 5: Jackie Bradley Jr.
May 12: Matt Barnes
May 19: Michael Chavis
May 26: Xander Bogaerts
To listen, visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images