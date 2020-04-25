Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Do you remember the last time you put on “real” clothes?

Let’s be real here, it’s been awhile.

Quarantine has hit people in different ways, but one common theme is the fact that dress clothes are a way of the past. Sweatpants are in right now — that isn’t to say that they aren’t always — and jeans aren’t acceptable. There’s even nothing wrong with rocking the same pair of sweatpants for multiple days in a row, we’re all in this together.

NESN Boston Bruins sideline reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz tackled this topic on her brand new digital segment “Quarantine News Conference.”

Check out the brand new video above!

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images