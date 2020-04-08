Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Personal protective equipment has been hard to come by worldwide with the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several athletics companies like Bauer and Fanatics have stepped up in recent weeks and switched from manufacturing athletic supplies to PPEs.

Now, New Balance is joining the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The company hopes to pump out around 100,000 masks a week between its Lawrence, Mass. and Norridgewock, Maine locations, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. The company has worked with local hospitals, like Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop masks with a focus on filtration and fit.

The first batch of 100,000 masks is expected to be completed by Wednesday and distribution of the masks began this week, according to Dave Wheeler, executive vice president of global supply chain.

“(Making masks) is very quick,” Wheeler said, per Yang. “Sewing does take quite a bit longer. Not only is it not good for the performance of a mask, but it is much quicker. It’s one pass through the heat press and out the other side.”

Other PPEs the company is considering manufacturing include face shields, gowns and foot coverings, among others. Wheeler says the company will make whatever supplies its resources can afford.

“All the things you hear from anybody on TV, we’re taking a look at it and just kind of seeing if it makes any sense at all for us to jump into that,” Wheelers said.

It’s unclear how long New Balance will be in the PPE-making business, but Wheeler says the company is hoping to help as long as it’s able.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images