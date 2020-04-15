Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Twitter can be a cruel, dark place for NFL teams revealing new jerseys — just ask the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday proved jersey reveals don’t always need to be met with a dreaded social media ratio.

The Browns unveiled new jerseys inspired by the franchise’s history, particularly its iconic 1960s look. Of course, Nike overhauled the Browns’ jerseys in 2015, much to the chagrin of The Dawg Pound. And, believe it or not, reactions to the “new” threads were (mostly) positive.

Take a look:

🔥🔥🔥 — Madden NFL 20 #StayandPlay (@EAMaddenNFL) April 15, 2020

Love em! TRADITION. Clean. — Charlie McMahan (@CharlieBMcMahan) April 15, 2020

That video gives me goosebumps — Timmy Sommer (@SommerTimmy) April 15, 2020

Major W — Michael $traub (@MichaelStraub9) April 15, 2020

Obviously, some people took issue with the jerseys. Most complaints centered around a feeling that the uniforms don’t look any different from last year’s (they do), while other fans apparently were fond of the orange pants. A few people had colorful ways of essentially saying, “those are bad.”

Still, the Browns’ redesigned jerseys came out of a difficult situation with a surprising Twitter victory — no small feat.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images