The New England Patriots entered the week with three quarterbacks on their depth chart with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler. But after the team cut ties with Kessler, Bill Belichick could be in need of a quarterback in free agency or the draft.

In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Zack Cox and Doug Kyed examine potential options for the Patriots at quarterback, draft sleepers and also take a look at what we can learn from Bill Belichick’s old draft notes.

Listen to this week’s episode above, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.