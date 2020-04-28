Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken another prisoner, as the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has postponed motorcycle week and the annual Loudon Classic.

Instead, the festivities have been scheduled for Aug. 22-29.

David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, issued the following statement Tuesday.

“It’s hard to think about delaying the enjoyment of an annual event that’s almost a full century old which attracts so many people, but the health, safety and well-being of all those involved in hosting and attending the Laconia Motorcycle Week Rally is of the utmost importance to us. It’s not easy, but it’s the right thing to do,” McGrath said.

“As a motorcycle rider myself, it’s hard to wait, but I am looking forward to enjoying the week of activities in August. All of us here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway are eager to welcome riders to our beautiful lakes region and provide a fun pit stop full of entertainment, vendors and exciting two-wheeled racing action as they make their way up to rally headquarters in Laconia.”

The Loudon Road Race Series and Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series events remain scheduled for June 20-21, however, the 97th Annual Loudon Classic will wrap up motorcycle week Aug. 29.

Any further changes will be posted to the event schedule on the NHMS website.

