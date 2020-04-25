Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ front seven is going to look a little different next season.

Thanks to the departures of Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts, linebacker/EDGE was a big area of need for the Pats in the 2020 NFL Draft — and they made sure to address it accordingly.

On Day 2 of the draft, New England took a pair of EDGE players, Michigan’s Josh Uche at 60th overall and Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings at 87th.

Both could have an immediate impact on the Patriots defense, and on Saturday they shared messages to their new fanbase.

“What’s up Pats Nation, it’s Josh Uche here. Man, it’s been a crazy night, it’s just a blessing, God is good,” Uche said. “I’m ready to get to work, I’m ready to get to Boston, I’m ready to get with the guys, soak everything in and just be a part of the program, man. Be part of the winning program. Man, let’s go, let’s go Pats.”

“Pats Nation, I’m honored and excited about this opportunity,” Jennings said. “I look forward to going to work soon. Go Pats.”

Uche is one of two Michigan products the Patriots drafted through five rounds, and that clearly pleased Chase Winovich.

Thumbnail photo via Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports Images