The New England Patriots may have surprised fans by selecting a kicker in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots found the heir apparent to Stephen Gostkowski by selecting Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday. Rohrwasser wasn’t on many draft boards ahead of the draft, but seems ready to go for his new team, and he depicted just that with a tweet following the selection.

“Excited to be a Patriot!,” Rohrwasser tweeted.

Excited to be a Patriot! https://t.co/tHEHQfWQQ1 — Justin Rohrwasser (@Xjrowex16) April 25, 2020

Rohrwasser went 18-for-21 on field goals in his final season with Marshall.

This is the second straight year the Patriots drafted a specialist in the fifth round, drafting punter Jake Bailey in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images