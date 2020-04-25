Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the New England Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall in the 2020 NFL Draft, one of his tattoos created some buzz online.

On the new Patriots draft pick, Rohrwasser…. For those unaware, 3 Percenters are a super far right military group. pic.twitter.com/TvkKWEhJpe — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) April 25, 2020

Rohrwasser was asked about what appears to be a Three Percenters tattoo on his left arm during his introductory conference call. The Three Percenters are a “far-right militia movement and paramilitary group.”

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager,” Rohrwasser said. “I had a lot of family in the military, and I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. Obviously, it evolved into something that I did not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body. It’s not something I want to represent. So, it will be covered.”

Rohrwasser was selected 159th overall in the fifth round. He started his college career at URI.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images