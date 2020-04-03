The NFL draft is just about upon us, and while there might be uncertainty as to when the actual 2020 season will begin, the league isn’t moving the annual player selection.
While the global coronavirus pandemic has essentially shut down all of America, making in-person visits and pro days impossible, NFL teams are still tasked with finding a way to make their picks in late April.
Here’s the entire order for the 2020 NFL Draft to be held April 23-25.
(Compensatory picks are italicized)
FIRST ROUND
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. NY Giants
5. Miami
6. LA Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. NY Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)
21. Philadelphia
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Minnesota
26. Miami (from Houston)
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
SECOND ROUND
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis (from Washington)
35. Detroit
36. NY Giants
37. LA Chargers
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Houston (from Arizona)
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. NY Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. LA Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Baltimore (from Atlanta via New England)
56. Miami (from New Orleans)
57. Houston
58. Minneota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
64. Seattle (from Kansas City)
THIRD ROUND
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. NY Jets (from NY Giants)
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. LA Chargers
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. NY Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
82. Dallas
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)
84. LA Rams
85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas (from Houston via Seattle)
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver (from San Francisco)
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland (from Houston)
98. New England
99. NY Giants
100. New England
101. Seattle
102. Pittsburgh
103. Philadelphia
104. LA Rams
105. Minnesota
106. Baltimore
FOURTH ROUND
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. NY Giants
111. Houston (from MIami)
112. LA Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Tampa Bay
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. NY Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England (from Chicago)
126. LA Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore (from New England)
130. New Orleans
131. Arizona (from Houston)
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh (from Miami via Tennessee)
136. Green Bay
137. Jacksonville (from Denver via San Francisco)
138. Kansas City
139. Tampa Bay
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)
141. Miami
142. Washington
143. Atlanta (from Baltimore)
144. Seattle
145. Philadelphia
146. Philadelphia
FIFTH ROUND
147. Cincinnati
148. Carolina (from Washington)
149. Detroit
150. NY Giants
151. LA Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami (from Pittsburgh via Jacksonville)
155. Minnesota (from Buffalo via Cleveland)
156. San Francisco (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore via Atlanta)
158. NY Jets
159. Las Vegas
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Washington (from Seattle via Pittsburgh)
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
167. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
168. Philadelphia (from New England)
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
171. Houston
172. New England (from Detroit via Seattle)
173. Miami (from LA Rams via Baltimore)
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. San Francisco
177. Kansas City
178. Denver
179. Dallas
SIXTH ROUND
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver (from Washington)
182. Detroit
183. NY Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. LA Chargers
187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
191. NY Jets
192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England (from Denver)
196. Chicago
197. Indianapolis
198. Pittsburgh
199. LA Rams
200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona (from New England)
203. New Orleans
204. New England (from Houston)
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore via New England)
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
221. NY Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England
213. New England
214. Seattle
SEVENTH ROUND
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
218. NY Giants
219. Minnesota (from Miami)
220. LA Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore (from NY Jets)
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia)
229. Washington (from Denver)
230. New England (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. LA Rams
236. Green Bay (from Cleveland via Buffalo)
237. Tennessee (from Denver via New England)
238. NY Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Buffalo (from Minnesota)
240. Houston
241. New England (from Seattle)
242. Green Bay (from Baltimore)
243. Tennessee
244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)
245. San Francisco
246. Miami (from Kansas City)
247. NY Giants
248. Houston
249. Minnesota
250. Houston
251. Miami
252. Denver
253. Minnesota
254. Denver
255. NY Giants
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images