Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Patriots could go in several different directions with their first-round pick Thursday night.

If you ask NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, New England will use the 23rd overall pick to address arguably the team’s longest-standing need.

Jeremiah on Wednesday night released his final 2020 NFL mock draft, which has the Patriots selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

“Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class,” Jeremiah wrote for NFL.com. “He would help the Patriots’ run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/ Brian Hoyer.”

Kmet’s draft projections have been all over the map. While the 21-year-old’s blocking isn’t spectacular, he’s a solid pass-catcher with imposing size at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds. Kmet likely would be a second- or third-round selection most years, but the 2020 class features a particularly weak group of tight ends.

If the Patriots want Kmet, they only might have one chance to select him. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms recently noted he’d be “shocked” if Kmet escaped the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images