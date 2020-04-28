Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton isn’t the only No. 1 overall pick from years past currently without a team.

Jadeveon Clowney also remains a free agent nearly well over a month after the start of the new NFL year. The star pass rusher reportedly was demanding a whopping salary figure heading into free agency, but that number, according to reports, has gone down.

Despite the reported lowered asking price, Clowney’s free agency might drag out longer due to the current pandemic-related restrictions in place in the NFL. But when the time comes for Clowney to pick a new team, Peter Schrager hopes it’s in the Meadowlands.

“I think the Giants could use Jadeveon Clowney,” Schrager said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football. “They addressed offensive line in the draft, they got their safety in (Xavier) McKinney in the draft, but I don’t see the pass rusher in the draft or free agency. I love the idea of Clowney as a New York Giant, at least for one season. Let’s see where they can go from there.”

“I want Cam and Ron to reunite in Washington.” 👀 Which teams are best fit for QB Cam Newton and DE Jadeveon Clowney? 👇 📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/0BLYx8abXL — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2020

Clowney might be open to taking his talents to New York, too, as the Giants reportedly were among his preferred destinations when free agency got underway. That said, there’s been no indication Joe Judge and Co. are interested in making a play for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

So, where could Clowney wind up? It’s probably worth keeping an eye on the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, as executives from both teams have acknowledged interest in the 27-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images