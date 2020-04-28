Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Jameis Winston was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers as a next step for the 26-year-old.

Well, it appears Winston is bound for New Orleans, but would Pittsburgh make sense for Cam Newton?

Newton still is a free agent after being cut by the Carolina Panthers last month. His list of realistic landing spots effectively was shortened following the 2020 NFL Draft, as several teams with quarterback question marks showcased what direction they’re going at the position.

The Steelers were not one of those teams. Ben Roethlisberger, of course, is the team’s starter, but Pittsburgh did not draft a QB nor sign an undrafted free-agent signal-caller. That leaves a trio of uninspiring QBs — Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch — as Roethlisberger’s backups.

Given Roethlisberger’s injury history, Nate Burleson seems to believe the Steelers and Newton could be a solid match.

“When it comes to Cam Newton, how about the Pittsburgh Steelers?” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I know you’re saying, ‘Nate, wait a minute. They already have Big Ben and Big Ben’s banged up.’ Well, listen. If Big Ben is going to come back and play, Cam Newton can sit back, heal and watch the game from a bird’s-eye view. I don’t think Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges are your guy, so you have Big Ben and you give Cam Newton a chance to back up and heal up.”

“I want Cam and Ron to reunite in Washington.” 👀 Which teams are best fit for QB Cam Newton and DE Jadeveon Clowney? 👇 📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/0BLYx8abXL — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 28, 2020

Deion Sanders is under the impression Newton currently is 100 percent healthy and ready to be a starter. As such, “Prime Time” believes the Jacksonville Jaguars are the perfect team for Newton, as he theoretically would sit atop the team’s QB depth chart upon signing.

Don’t tell this to the oddsmakers, though. Some folks in Las Vegas like the possibility of Newton ending up with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images