Some NFL big wigs will see a reduction in pay thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several executives, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, will take pay cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the United States, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II provided ESPN with the memo in question via email Wednesday.

“I wanted to make you aware that yesterday afternoon the Compensation Committee reviewed and approved these measures,” the statement said, per Wickersham. “It is important to note that the Commissioner and his staff took the initiative to implement these measures as responsible steps in light of the economic uncertainty facing all businesses. Obviously, these are steps we all would prefer not to have to take, and the League office remains committed to planning for a full season in 2020.

“… In addition to the steps outlined in the memo, last month the Commissioner requested that he voluntarily reduce his salary to $0, which went into effect earlier this month.”

The NFL’s top executives and managers will also see pay cuts beginning in May. Manager-level staff will see a five percent decrease in pay, while directors will see a seven percent decrease. Vice presidents and executive vice presidents will see 10 percent and 12 percent decreases, respectively.

At least the NFL’s 2020 schedule doesn’t appear to be derailed (though there’s still several months for that to change).

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images