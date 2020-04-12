Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft will be unprecedented — and in more ways than one, it appears.

With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly set to make first-round draft selections from his basement, it makes it all the less likely he will get booed by fans.

Football Morning in America writer Peter King tweeted that Goodell will announce first-round selections from the basement of his home in Bronxville, NY.

The Draft will take place from April 23 to April 25.

The players being selected will also be at home while 58 of the top prospects have been sent cameras which will capture their reactions, according to NFL Network.

We’re looking forward to seeing how NFL fans can troll Goodell’s basement, since they can’t troll the commissioner himself.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images