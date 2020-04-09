The NFL draft is rapidly approaching, and while teams are scurrying to make sure their home offices are good to go for an unprecedented online draft, they’re also tackling another question: do we draft for need, or do we take the best available player?

Sometimes, the answer is both. But ahead of the draft, which begins April 23, we have pinpointed the biggest needs for each of the NFL’s 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Need: EDGE rusher

First pick: No. 54 overall

Potential target: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Wide receiver was the Bills’ biggest need before they went out and traded their first-round pick for Stefon Diggs. They could also use a running back, but there’s no need to rush into that early, so it probably makes more sense to beef up the pass rush with a potential steal like Weaver midway through the second round.

Miami Dolphins

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 5 overall

Potential target: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Miami has no shortage of options here, as it likely will have its pick of QBs not named Joe Burrow. As long as they Fins aren’t concerned about Tua’s medicals, he probably has a higher upside than, say, Justin Herbert. Of course, they could also make a trade and throw everything out of whack.

New England Patriots

Need: Pass-catcher

First pick: No. 23 overall

Potential target: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (second round)

We’re just assuming the Patriots are good with Jarrett Stidham under center, although you certainly could argue a Tom Brady “replacement” is the bigger need. But Brady obviously suffered from a relative lack of weaponry last season, especially at tight end where New England did nothing to replace Rob Gronkowski.

New York Jets

Need: Offensive tackle

First Pick: No. 11

Potential target(s): Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton or Tristan Wirfs

Just about every mock draft expects a run on offensive tackles leading into the Jets’ pick. New York desperately needs a cornerstone offensive tackle in order for Sam Darnold’s progression to continue. If the tackle run begins early, the Jets could also use a wideout for Darnold, like CeeDee Lamb, perhaps.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Need: Linebacker

First pick: No. 28 overall

Potential target: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

The Ravens addressed their lack of a pass rush by adding Calais Campbell, but these aren’t your father’s Ravens, and there’s still work to be done in order to get that defense to a championship level to match the dynamic offensive attack. A do-everything linebacker like Baun seems like a perfect fit.

Cleveland Browns

Need: Offensive tackle

First pick: No. 10 overall

Potential target: OT Mehki Becton, Louisville

The Browns finally started to get Baker Mayfield some protection by signing Jack Conklin. They should double down for any of the tackles expected to go in the top half of the first round. Cleveland does have four picks in the top 97, so it could also just draft the best player available here (maybe Isaiah Simmons?) if it thinks it can get a tackle a little later.

Cincinnati Bengals

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 1 overall

Potential target: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

The Bengals pretty much need everything and anything at this point, but we’ll go quarterback by default, as it’s basically a certainty they’ll take Burrow with the first overall selection and build around him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Need: Interior defensive line

First pick: No. 49 overall

Potential target: DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

The Steelers’ draft could come down to how they feel about Ben Roethlisberger’s future and the QB prospects available. If Jacob Eason is still around, maybe they go that direction, but Pittsburgh feels like it might have one more run in it, assuming Big Ben’s healthy. If that’s the case, the Steelers should draft for need and kick the quarterback can down the road one more year.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Need: A new GM

First pick: No. 40 overall

Potential target: LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Admittedly, the Texans can’t do much to address that need in the draft. Bill O’Brien not only traded DeAndre Hopkins for pennies on the dollar, he’s also without a first-round pick. Houston could use the pass-rush help, but it also needs to address the offensive line (again) and find a replacement for Hopkins.

Tennessee Titans

Need: Offensive tackle

First pick: No. 29 overall

Potential target: OT Austin Jackson, USC

The Titans have a hole on the offensive line following Conklin’s departure, and after investing in Ryan Tannehill, they should be doing all they can to make his life easier. They also could use some wideout help, but that should be readily available as the draft progresses.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Need: Pretty much everything?

First pick: No. 9 overall

Potential target: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

You’d have to think the Jaguars would be open to trading down here, if possible, to add some draft capital in order to address multiple needs. Their defense needs rehauling, and if they move down a few spots, they could grab a player like Kinlaw and build out from there.

Indianapolis Colts

Need: Wide receiver

First pick: No. 34 overall

Potential target: WR Michael Pittman, USC

Indy has a very good roster, but its current window is very small after signing Philip Rivers to a one-year deal. Sure, the Colts could go QB early, but they should be looking at pass-catchers to help Rivers flourish.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Need: WR

First pick: No. 15 overall

Potential target: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

The Broncos could go in a few directions here, depending on how the board plays out, as they could also use an O-linemen if one of the top tackles fall. But if Ruggs is still there at 15, that could be a steal. Pairing him with Courtland Sutton would give Denver a real nice 1-2 duo at wideout.

Kansas City Chiefs

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 32 overall

Potential target: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

The defending Super Bowl champions obviously have few holes, but Kendall Fuller’s departure leaves a void in the secondary, and you really can’t have too much help at the position anyway. Depending on what’s left at the end of the first round, running back or interior offensive line help should be on the table, too.

Las Vegas Raiders

Need: Anyone who can stop the opponent from passing at will

First pick: No. 12 overall

Potential target: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

The Raiders allowed a staggering 8.3 yards per attempt last season. With two first-round picks (12, 19), there’s always a chance they package the picks and move up — perhaps to get Jeffrey Okudah at No. 3? If not, they should use one of those early picks on a corner or safety.

Los Angeles Chargers

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 6 overall

Potential target: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Tyrod Taylor is a nice QB for the short term, but the Chargers can use this pick to take their next franchise quarterback, and a lot of it will depend on what Miami does. You have to think the Chargers will take either Herbert or Tagovailoa, assuming the Dolphins take one of the two.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Need: Pass-rusher

First pick: No. 17 overall

Potential target: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Robert Quinn and his 11.5 sacks are gone, so it makes sense for Dallas to draft a replacement right away.

New York Giants

Need: Offensive tackle

First pick: No. 4 overall

Potential target: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Much like their MetLife Stadium neighbors, the Jets, the G-Men need to build an offensive line for their young quarterback, Daniel Jones. The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs should help with that.

Philadelphia Eagles

Need: Wide receiver

First pick: No. 21 overall

Potential target: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

That the Eagles made the playoffs with a wideout corps consisting of Boston Scott, Greg Ward and JJ Arcega-Whiteside is insane. Jefferson would be a great get at No. 21, but this draft is also deep on receivers, so they could wait a round or two if he’s gone by No. 21.

Washington Redskins

Need: Pass-rusher

First pick: No. 2 overall

Potential target: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

Don’t screw this one up, Washington. The Redskins had a pass-rush win rate that ranked 25th in the NFL last season, and Young is a franchise defensive player. It’s a no-brainer — even for the ‘Skins.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Need: Offensive lineman

First pick: No. 43 overall

Potential target: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Not having a first-round pick will sting for a Bears team that needs help in multiple areas. Getting a player like Cleveland, though, would help. He’s not the strongest offensive lineman, but he has incredible athleticism for a player at his position, and that should give him some value in Matt Nagy’s offense. Whether he’ll still be around at 43 is a question, though; ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocked him as a first-rounder.

Detroit Lions

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 3 overall

Potential target: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Admittedly, we’re cheating here. The Lions probably have a bigger need on either side of the line of scrimmage, but unless the Redskins’ internet goes out, Chase Young is going No. 2, and there’s probably not an offensive lineman worth grabbing at the second pick. Detroit could, of course, trade down, but if it stands pat, cornerback is also an area of need, which is why most expect it to take Okudah.

Green Bay Packers

Need: Receiver

First pick: No. 30 overall

Potential target: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Davante Adams is one of the NFL’s best wideouts, but after him, the Packers currently have a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and three undrafted receivers. They did add 2015 second-round wideout Devin Funchess, but he has injury concerns. They desperately need to add speed, and if Mims is there at 30, it might be hard for Green Bay to pass him by, even if it’s probably earlier than most expect the Baylor speedster to go off the board.

Minnesota Vikings

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 22 overall

Potential target: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

The Vikings own the 22nd and 25th pick in the first round, so pretty much anything is in play, including a blockbuster trade. They need help on the outside, and they have the draft capital to explore a lot of options here.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 16 overall

Potential target: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Of the Falcons’ five most-used cornerbacks, not one had a passer rating against better than 95. That’s quite bad. Henderson might be a pipe dream, but if he falls to them at 16, they should run — not walk — to the virtual podium to grab him.

Carolina Panthers

Need: Run-stoppers

First pick: No. 7

Potential target: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Everyone was able to run on the Panthers last season, as Carolina allowed a league-high 5.2 yards per carry. Luke Kuechly’s retirement only adds to the problem. Brown seems like the safe pick up top and definitely fills one of a few needs for new coach Matt Rhule.

New Orleans Saints

Need: Linebacker

First pick: No. 24 overall

Potential target: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Demario Davis was awesome last season, but there are so many injury concerns at the position right now for New Orleans. A versatile, high-energy player like Murray could come in and make an immediate impact. LSU’s Patrick Queen could also be an option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Need: OT

First pick: No. 14 overall

Potential target: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

After shelling out $50 million to sign Tom Brady, everyone expects Tampa Bay to bolster its offensive line that allowed 47 sacks a season ago.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 8 overall

Potential target: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

No one was sacked more than Kyler Murray last season, which doesn’t bode well for his long-term well-being, especially considering his size. Arizona also needs to upgrade its woeful secondary, but protecting Murray, the No. 1 pick a year ago, should be the top priority, and it will have some options with its first pick.

Los Angeles Rams

Need: Help on both sides of the line

First pick: No. 52 overall

Potential target: C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Admittedly the Rams’ biggest need is probably draft picks, with no selections in the top 50 and just two in the top 100. Might as well go safe and grab some sure-thing picks.

Seattle Seahawks

Need: Offensive line help

First pick: No. 24 overall

Potential target: OT Austin Jackson, USC

Russell Wilson was sacked 48 times last season, and that actually was an improvement from 2018. Seattle has already made some signings to address the O-line, so it could also look to beef up the defensive line here. Or maybe a trade?

San Francisco 49ers

Need: Wide receiver

First pick: No. 13 overall

Potential target: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Trading DeForest Buckner will make the 49ers’ defense worse, obviously, but the ability to select one of the draft’s top wideouts is huge. A player like Ruggs could really round out an already impressive offense.

