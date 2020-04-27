The 2020 NFL Draft is over.

And that means NFL Draft experts already have shifted gears to the 2021 draft, studying each member of the class and trying to determine where each will fit best. Of course, the exercise is far from a certainty as there hasn’t yet to be a single game of the 2020 season played, and thus draft order not determined.

Well, that didn’t stop Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller from publishing his “Way-Too-Early” predictions Monday. And Miller believes the Patriots could draft Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield in 2021.

Here’s what Miller had to say about the Mayfield selection, at No. 27 overall.

How the Patriots rebuild an offense that was tailored around Tom Brady will be fascinating to watch. One early look at the future of the roster indicates that offensive tackle could be a sneaky need if the team moves on from Marcus Cannon or if 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn doesn’t play up to expectations.

Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield popped up often in 2019 when coaches were asked about toughest linemen to play against. He’s strong, physical and athletic—qualities that already have him compared to 2020 first-rounder Jedrick Wills after he started every game in his true sophomore season at right tackle.

Take it for what it’s worth, obviously, but the reasoning certainly makes some sense. And on another note, the Patriots “drafting” Mayfield at No. 27 overall simultaneously depicts Miller believes in a strong 2020 season, right?

