There’s some uncertainty as to who the New England Patriots will roll with at the quarterback position. And the 2020 NFL Draft could play a role in that decision.

After Tom Brady parted ways with the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some look to Jarrett Stidham to take the lead offensively while veteran Brian Hoyer could create a competition at the position, as noted by head coach Bill Belichick on Monday.

But could New England add a third quarterback to its roster in Oregon’s Justin Herbert? Here are DraftKings Sportsbook’s most recent betting lines of where Herbert could land in the Draft:

1. Miami Dolphins: +150

2. Los Angeles Chargers: +180

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: +700

4. New England Patriots: +800

5. Carolina Panthers: +1400

6. Las Vegas Raiders: +1400

The Patriots currently hold the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, so it might seem odd for the team to be in the mix for a quarterback who’s been projected for the top five or 10. New England could consider a trade, though, which would result in a top 10 pick.

While Belichick didn’t drop any names on Monday, he did note that the 2020 NFL Draft quarterback group has “decent depth.” He also explained that, with some questions at quarterback, the Patriots’ offense will have a different look without Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images