It seems the NFL has made its official, and perhaps long foreseen, decision on the 2020 NFL Draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has had the NFL maintain the status quo despite the rest of the sports world completely changing amid the coronavirus crisis. And in a statement released Monday, Goodell informed NFL organizations that the Draft will go on as scheduled, but in a virtual manner.

The virtual precautions, which have long been rumored, are now official.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported coaches and general managers will have to draft from home, as team facilities remain closed. Coaches and general managers are expected to communicate with each other by phone or the Internet.

EA Sports is working with the league to help enhance the virtual experience of the NFL Draft, though nothing has been made official yet. A virtual version of the NFL Draft was something dreamed of in “Madden,” and has now become a reality for plenty of young athletes.

The NFL Draft will begin April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images