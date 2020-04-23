Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before the 2020 NFL Draft even begins, the money was on the Cincinnati Bengals picking LSU quarterback phenom Joe Burrow first overall Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that’s a lock, and we know he’ll wear the No. 9 jersey before his name is even announced on the virtual selection show.

“Bengals president Mike Brown officially welcomed LSU QB Joe Burrow to Cincinnati on Wednesday, one day before the Draft,” Schefter reported. “Brown sent Burrow a letter that said, amongst other things, that he looks forward ‘to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.’

“Mike Brown also sent Joe Burrow and his parents No. 9 Bengals jerseys – jerseys for all of them — which now officially will be the number that he will wear in Cincinnati.”

Hopefully, the Bengals also sent Burrow a team hat, as he’s pretty self conscious about the fact that he wasn’t able to get a haircut prior to the Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images