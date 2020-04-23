Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Falcons reportedly aren’t content with being in the middle of the pack Thursday night.

Atlanta is all-in on trying to trade up for the No. 16 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Thursday morning. The Falcons have gone so far as attempting to persuade the Washington Redskins — who have been listening — to part with the No. 2 pick, with the ultimate goal of selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

Here’s Glazer’s report:

Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. WASH hasn’t seemed to entertain offers to get out @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 23, 2020

Given Atlanta’s woes on defense the past two seasons, it would make sense for the organization to target a player of Young’s caliber. However, though the Falcons remain a potent offensive team, it might be equally prudent to identify offensive line help. Quarterback Matt Ryan was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season.

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

