Josiah Deguara isn’t considered one of this year’s top tight end prospects, but he’s reportedly garnering considerable interest ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati prospect has had virtual meetings with 17 NFL teams, according to a report from SB Nation’s Justin Melo. Among them: the New England Patriots, who have a dire need at the position.

TE Josiah Deguara has met w/ all 32 teams between the Senior Bowl & Combine. He's had 17 virtual meetings. They include the #Bills, #Patriots, #Jets, #Packers & #Jaguars. 2 of those 17 teams have called him more than once. Wouldn't be surprised if he sneaks into late Day 2. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 17, 2020

Measuring in at 6-foot-2, 242 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, Deguara profiles as an H-back type at the pro level, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler comparing him to recently signed Patriots fullback Danny Vitale. The notable play of his final collegiate season wasn’t a reception, but rather a tackle, as the 23-year-old did his best Ben Watson impression to prevent a pick-six against UCLA.

🚨BEST PLAY YOU DIDN’T SEE IN WEEK 1: Cincinnati @GoBearcatsFB TE #83 Josiah Deguara (aligned at right TE) makes an unreal hustle play to prevent a pick-six vs. UCLA. That kind of relentless effort will get NFL scouts’ attention. The Reese’s Senior Bowl sees you, @JosiahD5! 💪👀 pic.twitter.com/tWZCDseoF5 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2019

“(Deguara) works to his spots and physically attacks the football, winning contested windows,” Brugler wrote in his 2020 draft guide. “He is a try-hard competitor with the hustle that pops on the screen, although his point-of-attack blocking isn’t ready for NFL-level defenders. … (He) won’t overwhelm with his play strength or suddenness in his routes, but he has enough traits to hang on an NFL roster.”

Deguara is a solid athlete for his position, running a 4.72-second 40-yard dash (63rd percentile for tight ends) with a 7.15-second three-cone drill (52nd percentile), 4.35-second short shuttle (52nd percentile), 35 1/2-inch vertical jump (77th percentile) and 115-inch broad jump (54th percentile). He also pumped out 25 reps on the bench press, the most of any tight end at this year’s combine.

Evaluators project Deguara, who caught 39 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bearcats last season, as a likely Day 3 pick.

With only Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo left on their depth chart, the Patriots could look to select multiple tight ends in this year’s draft, as they did with Rob Gronkowski (second round) and Aaron Hernandez (fourth) in 2010. New England’s 36 receptions by tight ends ranked last in the NFL in 2019.

