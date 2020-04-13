We already know that Justin Herbert loves the New England Patriots. The Oregon product said as much after the NFL Scouting Combine.

Well, the feeling apparently is mutual.

Herbert, a highly regarded quarterback, is expected to go near the top of 2020 NFL Draft. Though anything can happen draft night, the chances of Herbert dropping to the Patriots at No. 23 are quite slim. Nevertheless, New England thinks quite highly of the former Ducks quarterback, according to a rival general manager.

Check out this nugget from Peter King’s latest Football Morning in America column:

“They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?” one rival GM said. Pats do have 12 picks—second-most in the draft—for ammo, but only one of those comes in the top 85. If they want Herbert, they’d likely have to be willing to part with the 2021 first-rounder in a trove of picks. After losing out on Hayden Hurst in their latest hunt for a tight end, no way the Pats could reach for versatile Notre Damer Cole Kmet here to solve the tight end problem, is there?

If nothing else, this news should tell Patriots fans that New England isn’t all in on tabbing Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s replacement. That doesn’t mean the Patriots don’t like Stidham; rather, they might like Herbert more.

Of course, all NFL draft speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

