A potential New England Patriots draft target reportedly tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun’s urine test was flagged by NFL personnel in Indianapolis, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Baun blamed the discrepancy on increased water intake ahead of his combine weigh-in, per Schefter’s report. Baun was a highly productive edge rusher for the Badgers, but at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, he’s undersized for that spot by NFL standards.

Because of changes to the NFL’s drug-testing policies included in the new collective bargaining agreement, Schefter reported that “teams don’t believe (Baun’s diluted sample) will impact his draft status much.”

Baun, who can play on the edge or off the ball, currently is projected as a late first- or early second-round pick, with many outlets — including this one — mentioning him as a potential option for the Patriots at No. 23 overall. His versatility and pass-rushing prowess have earned him comparisons to Kyle Van Noy, who excelled in New England’s defense before signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Baun tallied 76 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss as a redshirt senior last season.

