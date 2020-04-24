The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books.

Some players, like No. 1 pick Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and No. 2 pick Chase Young (Washington Redskins), went exactly where they were expected to Thursday night. Those selections, obviously, were among two of the better ones in the draft due to where they fell.

But then there were teams, like, say the Atlanta Falcons, who took a big swing at No. 16, while others like the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys had extremely-talented players fall into their laps at No. 7, No. 14 and No. 17, respectively.

With that being said, let’s dive into our winners and losers from the first round of the NFL Draft.

Winners

Dallas Cowboys

With the selection of Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys put the best player available ahead of positional need. And while that may not be the way to go, it certainly earned them a steal at No. 17.

Lamb gives the Cowboys another electric playmaker to go alongside $20 million receiver Amari Cooper and fellow pass-catcher Michael Gallup. Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters after the selection that the Cowboys had Lamb as the No. 6 player on their board, something they just couldn’t pass up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers added yet another piece to help the Tom Brady-led offense. The Bucs traded up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 to select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a University of Iowa product.

Wirfs’ combine numbers were off the charts, and the selection will likely help Brady remain standing upright with the ability to target a plethora of talented pass-catchers.

San Francisco 49ers

John Lynch put together a solid display Thursday, doing so with a pair of first-round selections.

Lynch traded back from No. 13 to No. 14 (and received a fourth for a seventh) prior to selecting Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 overall. Kinlaw, essentially, replaces recently-traded defensive end DeForest Buckner, while doing so on a much cheaper contract. Admittedly, this selection for the 49ers looked even better after filling their need at wide receiver later in the round by trading back in to select Arizona State product Brandon Aiyuk.

Honorable mentions: Denver Broncos — WR Jerry Jeudy; Miami Dolphins — QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Austin Jackson, CB Noah Igbinoghene; Jacksonville Jaguars — OLB K’Lavon Chaisson.

Losers

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had two first-round picks. After arguably stretching for Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs at No. 12, they traded up with the Chicago Bears to select former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.

While Ruggs was among the best receivers in the class, he wasn’t the clear No. 1, but we could look past that. Well, until the selection of Arnette. Arnette was not considered as a first-round pick in many mock drafts, and while he fills a need, it seems the Raiders may have reached on each of their first-round picks.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly were in talks about moving up the draft board, even as high as a top 10 selection. That, however, was not the case. Instead, the Falcons selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell at No. 16 overall.

Well, it felt like the Falcons made this selection more out of desperation than due to sheer talent. Terrell, while perhaps among the best cornerbacks still available (two had already been selected), seems better aligned to have gone later, whether that be late first-round or even in the second.

Green Bay Packers

The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers used a first-round pick on a player who will never help Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26. And while Love was an expected first-round pick in many mock drafts, it limited them from getting the most out of Rodgers. Instead, it pointed more to the team’s long-term plan, which some will be fine with.

After all, Rodgers is 36 years old. Brett Farve was 35 years old when the Packers selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. That turned out OK, right? Rodgers, however, is under contract in Green Bay until 2024, and ultimately I can’t comprehend not giving one of the best ever another weapon to pair with DeVante Adams.

Honorable mentions: New York Giants — OT Andrew Thomas; New Orleans Saints — C Cesar Ruiz.

