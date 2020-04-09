Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was good news in regards to the 2020 NFL Draft on Wednesday, and the league itself earned recognition from Cealey Godwin and her latest “Ceal Of Approval.”

Reports surfaced Wednesday the virtual-only NFL Draft will benefit six charities with their fundraising efforts. All six charities are helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“While hundreds of players will finally get the call they’ve always dreamed of, millions more will get some relief during this incredibly hard time,” Godwin said.

Check out the video above to hear about the foundations included, and more.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images