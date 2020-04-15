Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jay Glazer is one heck of a promoter.

The NFL insider sent social media into a frenzy Tuesday by teasing he’ll break “very big news” Wednesday night on “FOX Football Now.”

Glazer dropped this spicy nugget while chatting with FOX Sports Radio.

“It will be very big breaking news,” Glazer said, according to Jason Smith. “I can’t say it yet. I’m telling you I’m breaking big news. Legit big breaking national news tomorrow on the show. It’s not news to make fun of.”

WHOA. From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I am breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding around.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

Here's the exact quote from @jayglazer for his news tomorrow on Fox Football Now: "It will be very big breaking news. I can't say it yet. I'm telling you I'm breaking big news. Legit big breaking national news tomorrow on the show. It's not news to make fun of." — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

There are so many possibilities, as Glazer is one of the more informed national reporters when it comes to the NFL. He did, however, clarify Wednesday morning that his “very big news” is not “transactional,” so don’t hold your breath for a blockbuster trade or free-agent signing.

(This is especially notable given the trade rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.)

The news I have tonight is not transactional news, not a player getting traded or signed. Woke up to seeing y’all going ape-you-know-what guessing what it is. It’s not what you think. Fox Football Now tonight 11 ET/ 8 PT after race — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 15, 2020

Still, as mentioned, Twitter had fun trying to decipher what exactly Glazer will reveal, with some fans offering legitimate predictions while others made light of the tease.

NFL will start as planned with no fans — Rance G. (@Rance_NFL) April 15, 2020

That league is adding 3 rounds to draft — BC72 (@bchud1972) April 15, 2020

NFL has date for teams to start ota's — Mike givler (@mike_givler) April 15, 2020

Buying the XFL and starting a development league — brian cawley (@bcawley15) April 15, 2020

The NFL will be playing on “Fight Island” because it’s real. — Ernie the Great Opiner (@ErnLo4) April 15, 2020

Tom Brady to Tampa is void because of tampering. Brady then trademarks “Tompering” — Mas (@Mas_78) April 15, 2020

Gronk un-retiring and going to Tampa. — Steve (@prisonfolk) April 15, 2020

Cam Newton is working out for the Patriots — Michael Sampson (@MikeDSmooth) April 15, 2020

Andrew Luck has decided to return to the NFL. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) April 15, 2020

It feels like we might be destined for disappointment, as it’ll be hard for Glazer’s report to live up to the hype.

But don’t let that stop you from drawing your own conclusions and speculating as your heart desires. Everyone else is doing it.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images