Jay Glazer is one heck of a promoter.

The NFL insider sent social media into a frenzy Tuesday by teasing he’ll break “very big news” Wednesday night on “FOX Football Now.”

Glazer dropped this spicy nugget while chatting with FOX Sports Radio.

“It will be very big breaking news,” Glazer said, according to Jason Smith. “I can’t say it yet. I’m telling you I’m breaking big news. Legit big breaking national news tomorrow on the show. It’s not news to make fun of.”

There are so many possibilities, as Glazer is one of the more informed national reporters when it comes to the NFL. He did, however, clarify Wednesday morning that his “very big news” is not “transactional,” so don’t hold your breath for a blockbuster trade or free-agent signing.

(This is especially notable given the trade rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.)

Still, as mentioned, Twitter had fun trying to decipher what exactly Glazer will reveal, with some fans offering legitimate predictions while others made light of the tease.

It feels like we might be destined for disappointment, as it’ll be hard for Glazer’s report to live up to the hype.

But don’t let that stop you from drawing your own conclusions and speculating as your heart desires. Everyone else is doing it.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images