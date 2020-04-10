The first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft appear to be locks, but from there, it seems anything and everything is on the table.

With Joe Burrow all but surely going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and Chase Young likely heading to the Washington Redskins at No. 2, the Detroit Lions are expected to provide the first bit of drama at No. 3. While the Lions, of course, could use the selection to address one of their multiple needs, they’re reportedly open for business.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday shed light on Detroit’s reported conversations over the coveted asset and speculated which teams could try to work out a blockbuster.

“Here’s my understanding: Over the course of the last couple days and weeks, the Lions have had multiple discussions with teams behind them about potentially moving back maybe a couple spots, or maybe more, in the draft,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “From what I understand, those teams the Lions have talked to have been receptive about a potential move. Obviously, if you’re looking at the No. 3 spot, a couple options come to mind. Maybe the Miami Dolphins, maybe the Chargers, maybe the Panthers or Jaguars. Someone coming up, potentially for a quarterback, a tackle or some elite defensive player. Either way, one thing we know about the Lions is that we’re not gonna know for sure what they are doing until they are on the clock. Either way, they are absolutely keeping their options open and plotting a potential slide back in the draft.”

The 2020 @NFLdraft could all start with the No. 3 pick.@Rapsheet has the latest on what @Lions could do 👇 pic.twitter.com/Sm2stBgWrH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 9, 2020

While the 2020 draft will be unconventional in terms of setting, it’s starting to sound like we’ll be receiving the same level of excitement we’ve grown accustomed to every spring.

