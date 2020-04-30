Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton now isn’t the only noteworthy veteran quarterback in search of a new home.

The Bengals on Thursday reportedly released Andy Dalton, who’d been Cincinnati’s starting signal-caller since 2011. It’s safe to say Dalton’s days with the Bengals were numbered, as it’s long been known the franchise was going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dalton, who turns 33 in late October, now is free to sign with any team. While it’s too early to tell what kind of market the three-time Pro Bowl selection will generate, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested a potential landing spot upon Dalton’s release.

With no trade market, the #Bengals move on. The #Jaguars and former head coach Jay Gruden as OC are a spot that would make sense. https://t.co/prtlwHAocQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

The 2020 season will mark Jay Gruden’s first as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator. Prior to his six-year run as head coach of the Washington Redskins, Gruden served as the Bengals OC for Dalton’s first three seasons in Cincinnati. For what it’s worth, the Bengals reached the postseason in each of those campaigns.

Gardner Minshew II currently sits atop the Jaguars’ quarterback depth chart. While Minshew impressed at times over the course of his rookie season, Dalton likely would provide an upgrade.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images