Mock draft season is in full swing, and it’s a welcome change of pace from all the coronavirus news that’s been consuming sports media.

And on Thursday, Sports Betting Dime released it’s own first-round mock draft based on Sportsbook odds that predicts the New England Patriots to select a linebacker with their 23rd overall pick.

The prospect is Kenneth Murray, an inside linebacker out of Oklahoma. Murray earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in his junior year and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Predictably, it also suggests LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will go first overall, and has Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa coming in as the fifth-overall pick with rumors of him flunking at least two pre-draft physicals despite reports from his camp that he’s 100% recovered from hip surgery.

Here’s a look at the rest of the mock draft:

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins – Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah

4. New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons

5. Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa

6. Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown

8. Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (JAX) – Mekhi Becton*

10. Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr

11. New York Jets – Jerry Jeudy

12. Las Vegas Raiders – CeeDee Lamb

13. San Francisco 49ers (IND) – Javon Kinlaw

14. Miami Dolphins (TB-JAX) – Andrew Thomas*

15. Denver Broncos – Henry Ruggs III

16. Atlanta Falcons – CJ Henderson

17. Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chiasson

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (PIT-MIA) – Kristian Fulton*

19. Las Vegas Raiders (CHI) – Trevon Diggs

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (LAR) – Yetur Gross-Matos

21. Philadelphia Eagles – Justin Jefferson

22. Indianapolis Colts (BUF-MIN) – Jordan Love*

23. New England Patriots – Kenneth Murray

24. New Orleans Saints – Patrick Queen

25. New York Giants (MIN) – Josh Jones*

26. Miami Dolphins (HOU) – Xavier McKinney

27. Seattle Seahawks – AJ Epenesa

28. Cincinnati Bengals (BAL) – Austin Jackson*

29. Tennessee Titans – Ross Blacklock

30. Green Bay Packers – Tee Higgins

31. San Francisco 49ers – Grant Delpit

32. Kansas City Chiefs – AJ Terrell

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images