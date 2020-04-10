Mock draft season is in full swing, and it’s a welcome change of pace from all the coronavirus news that’s been consuming sports media.
And on Thursday, Sports Betting Dime released it’s own first-round mock draft based on Sportsbook odds that predicts the New England Patriots to select a linebacker with their 23rd overall pick.
The prospect is Kenneth Murray, an inside linebacker out of Oklahoma. Murray earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in his junior year and was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Predictably, it also suggests LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will go first overall, and has Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa coming in as the fifth-overall pick with rumors of him flunking at least two pre-draft physicals despite reports from his camp that he’s 100% recovered from hip surgery.
Here’s a look at the rest of the mock draft:
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow
2. Washington Redskins – Chase Young
3. Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah
4. New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons
5. Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa
6. Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert
7. Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown
8. Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (JAX) – Mekhi Becton*
10. Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr
11. New York Jets – Jerry Jeudy
12. Las Vegas Raiders – CeeDee Lamb
13. San Francisco 49ers (IND) – Javon Kinlaw
14. Miami Dolphins (TB-JAX) – Andrew Thomas*
15. Denver Broncos – Henry Ruggs III
16. Atlanta Falcons – CJ Henderson
17. Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chiasson
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (PIT-MIA) – Kristian Fulton*
19. Las Vegas Raiders (CHI) – Trevon Diggs
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (LAR) – Yetur Gross-Matos
21. Philadelphia Eagles – Justin Jefferson
22. Indianapolis Colts (BUF-MIN) – Jordan Love*
23. New England Patriots – Kenneth Murray
24. New Orleans Saints – Patrick Queen
25. New York Giants (MIN) – Josh Jones*
26. Miami Dolphins (HOU) – Xavier McKinney
27. Seattle Seahawks – AJ Epenesa
28. Cincinnati Bengals (BAL) – Austin Jackson*
29. Tennessee Titans – Ross Blacklock
30. Green Bay Packers – Tee Higgins
31. San Francisco 49ers – Grant Delpit
32. Kansas City Chiefs – AJ Terrell
