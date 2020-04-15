The New England Patriots would have to pull the proverbial rabbit out of their hat in order to land Tua Tagovailoa.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers set the Patriots’ odds of picking the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft at +1800 on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. The Patriots’ lines of landing Tagovailoa, whom many peg as a top-10 pick, put them among the betting longshots, with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins the favorites to acquire him early in next week’s draft.

The Patriots almost certainly will have to trade up from their No. 23 draft position in order to put themselves within striking distance of Tagovailoa, but rumors claiming they might be in play for him add weight to the idea. Furthermore, pundits like NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah believe Tagovailoa and the Patriots are a “good fit,” while ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith last week urged New England to “trade up” for the Alabama star.

The NFL will conduct the 2020 draft virtually between April 23 and 25. Tagovailoa will be among the 58 players who’ll attend the historic event from afar, and oddsmakers haven’t ruled out the prospect of him preparing to take his talents to New England by the end of Day 1.

