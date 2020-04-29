Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Rob Gronkowksi return to the NFL with enough of a bang to net himself an individual award?

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end’s odds of winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award at +300 on Tuesday. Gronkowski’s lines make him second-favorite to win the award, trailing only those of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose odds are +250.

Big Ben sits atop our odds to win Comeback Player of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HzK7tKdNmc — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 28, 2020

The New England Patriots traded Gronkowski to the Buccaneers last week after he came out of retirement in order to join Tom Brady in Tampa.

Gronkowski insists his body feels great and he has rediscovered his love for playing football. We don’t yet know whether he’ll be the NFL force he once was, but oddsmakers seemingly retain faith in his ability to perform at a high level after a year away from the sport.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images