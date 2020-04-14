Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft entered more uncharted territory Tuesday.

The league sent out a memo telling prospects what they are allowed to eat, drink and wear during the Draft starting April 23. Of course, the guidelines wouldn’t be much to scoff at if the NFL Draft was taking place in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, but, as you know, it will be not be.

Instead, the Draft will take place virtually, with both draftees, organizations and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell all taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with all the changes, the NFL maintains that although players who will be featured on the telecast haven’t signed contracts, and although they will be showed inside the comfort of their own homes, their appearances remain property of the NFL, according to The Action Network.

“Do NOT have any products displaying brands or logos that have not been approved by the NFL within camera range of your feed for the NFL Draft broadcast,” the memo reads, according to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

Instead, draftees will receive a “welcome kit” of food and drink products from the league’s partners.

The kit will include PepsiCo products — Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Bubly, Gatorade — Frito Lay snacks — Cheetos, Doritos and Tostitos — and Mars candy including Skittles, Snickers and M&M’s.

The memo also indicated how players’ clothing is being dictated as prospects can’t wear logos of any brand other than an NFL team, or an official league partner such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour or New Era.

The 2020 NFL Draft has showed early signs of one that, for good or bad, will never be forgotten.

