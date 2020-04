Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the NFL season potentially be affected by COVID-19?

Well, the NFL reportedly has looked into the possibility of playing the 2020 season without fans in the stands, and even an abbreviated schedule due to coronavirus concerns.

While these scenarios have been considered, as of right now the plan is to begin the season on time and on schedule.

