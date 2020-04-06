Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are well-represented on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Of the 53 players selected for the team, which was announced Monday, seven spent at least one full season with the Patriots, and six won Super Bowls in New England.

Quarterback Tom Brady, one of eight unanimous All-Decade selections, headlined this group, which also featured tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, guard Logan Mankins, edge rusher Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

All seven players no longer are with the Patriots, with Brady (free agency) and Gostkowski (released) both departing earlier this offseason.

Of those seven, only Mankins, who joined the Patriots in 2005 and was traded days before the 2014 season, failed to win at least one championship with the team. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls, however, and is considered one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

One-time Patriot Antonio Brown, whose tumultuous New England tenure lasted less than two weeks, also earned a spot on the All-Decade Team, joining fellow wideouts Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald and Calvin Johnson.

Bill Belichick was one of two head coaches chosen, along with Seattle’s Pete Carroll.

The Patriots played in exactly half of the decade’s Super Bowls (2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), and won a league-high three championships. No other NFL team hoisted the Lombardi Trophy more than once during that span.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images