The NFL’s 2020 schedule might look a bit different thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The league reportedly is considering several contingencies for the 2020 season, according to the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.
The regular season, for instance, could start as late as Oct. 15. Super Bowl LV, which currently is slated for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay, could be pushed back to Feb. 28 but could begin as early as Feb. 14.
Bye weeks, the annual Pro Bowl and the weekend separating the conference championships and the Super Bowl could be eliminated for the season, as well.
That said, sources tell Ourand the details have not been finalized and nothing remains ruled out.
The 2020 schedule could be released as early as May 7. So, there’s little time for the NFL to waste.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports